Two Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan border crossings to become international checkpoints

Under the protocol, the Syrdarya–Malik and Tselinny–Oqoltin road checkpoints will be upgraded to international status and switch from daylight-only operations to round-the-clock service.

The protocol also expands the scope of operations at both checkpoints, allowing them to handle both passenger and freight traffic instead of passenger vehicles only.

The Tselinny–Oqoltin checkpoint will be open to passenger vehicles, empty freight trucks, and commercial cargo, including oversized and heavy loads.

The Syrdarya–Malik checkpoint, meanwhile, will be limited to passenger vehicles and empty freight trucks, with commercial cargo prohibited.

Together with the ongoing modernization of border infrastructure, the protocol is expected to help distribute passenger and freight traffic more evenly across the Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan border crossings.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Iran vow to boost the development of transport corridors, ports.