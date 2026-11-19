The tournament is part of the qualification process for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

According to the preliminary entry list published by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF), two athletes are expected to represent Kazakhstan.

Alexey Churkin is listed in the men's 85 kg category, while Lyubov Kovalchuk is entered in the women's over 86 kg category.

The competition will serve as one of the stages of Olympic qualification, giving athletes an opportunity to earn ranking points that will count toward securing places at the 2028 Games.

The IWF entry list remains provisional and may be subject to changes before the tournament begins.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan would host five world championships and the UEFA Congress for the first time in 2027.