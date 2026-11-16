Two Kazakh universities join Turkic World Union of Art Universities

Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory and Kulyash Baiseitova Kazakh National University of Arts joined the Union.

Sultan Raev, Secretary General of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), and Gülçin Yahya Kaçar, Rector of the Ankara University of Music and Fine Arts and Chair of the Union, presented membership certificates to representatives of the Kazakh universities. Dusen Kasseinov, a statesman and public figure, Honored Artist of Kazakhstan, also took part in the ceremony.

It is noted that the Kazakh universities' accession to the international association opens new opportunities for joint educational and research projects, academic exchange of students and faculty, and conferences, master classes, festivals and concerts.

Within cooperation, particular attention will be given to preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of Turkic peoples, developing national performing schools and strengthening professional ties between arts universities.

The Kazakh universities' participation in the Union will help develop international cooperation in education and arts, and promote Kazakh national culture on the world stage, the ministry said.

Earlier, it was reported that three Kazakh universities hit the top 100 in the QS Asia Rankings 2027.