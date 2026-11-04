Three Kazakh universities hit top 100 in QS Asia Rankings 2027

In the latest rankings published by the analytical agency QS Quacquarelli Symonds, the following Kazakh higher education institutions are in the top 100: Al-Farabi Kazakh National University (46th), L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University (62nd), and Satbayev University (89th).

Kazakhstan maintained its leading position in Central Asia and remains the region's only country with three institutions in the top 100. 51 Kazakh universities are featured in the new edition, seven more than the previous year.

The ranking evaluated 1,722 universities across 26 Asian countries and territories. Kazakhstan ranked 10th regionally in total institutions represented. Over the past three years, the number of Kazakh universities listed has expanded from 34 to 51, with seven debuting this year.

Nazarbayev University (NU) surged 62 spots to 139th place. In only its second year of participation, NU entered the top 200 in Asia. Sarsen Amanzholov East Kazakhstan University also posted substantial gains, moving up 64 positions to 618th.

Kazakhstan’s higher education institutions outperformed the Asian regional average across seven of the ranking’s 11 indicators.

In outbound student exchange rates, Kazakhstan averaged 58.8 points compared to the Asian regional average of 22.6. For faculty-to-student ratio, Kazakhstan scored 52 points against Asia's average of 34.6, while employer reputation reached 38.8 points against a regional benchmark of 24.9.

Al-Farabi Kazakh National University ranked 12th in Asia across two specific metrics: faculty-to-student ratio and outbound student exchange volume. Buketov Karaganda National Research University climbed from 29th to 18th place in the outbound exchange indicator.

NU placed 24th for international research network density and 26th for foreign faculty proportion. Satbayev University placed 34th for international faculty, while Al-Farabi Kazakh National University advanced from 52nd to 40th in the same category.

Additional highlights for Kazakh universities include:

10 institutions placed in Asia's top 100 for faculty-to-student ratio;

6 institutions ranked in the top 100 for outbound exchange student volume;

7 institutions made the top 100 for international faculty ratio;

48% of participating Kazakh universities improved their scores for international faculty representation;

39% boosted their faculty-to-student metrics.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the UK’s University of Exeter is considering opening a branch in Kazakhstan.