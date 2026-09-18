Two Kazakh pentathletes advance to Asian Games final

Tikhon Varekhin finished fourth with 1,520 points across all disciplines, while Temirlan Abdraimov placed sixth with 1,507 points. Both athletes advanced to the final.

Two more Kazakh pentathletes, Kirill Stadnik and Lev Chuvashov, will compete in Group B later on September 18 for places in the final.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Ayana Kazbekova, Yuliana Petrova, and Diana Chshedrova qualified for the women’s modern pentathlon final at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.