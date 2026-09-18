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    Two Kazakh pentathletes advance to Asian Games final

    12:08, 18 September 2026

    Two Kazakh athletes secured places in the men’s modern pentathlon final at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, after competing in Group A of the semifinals, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Two Kazakh pentathletes advance to Asian Games final
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Tikhon Varekhin finished fourth with 1,520 points across all disciplines, while Temirlan Abdraimov placed sixth with 1,507 points. Both athletes advanced to the final.

    Two more Kazakh pentathletes, Kirill Stadnik and Lev Chuvashov, will compete in Group B later on September 18 for places in the final.

    Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Ayana Kazbekova, Yuliana Petrova, and Diana Chshedrova qualified for the women’s modern pentathlon final at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

    Asian Games Asia Japan Kazakhstan Sport
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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