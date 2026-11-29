In October’s voting round, Kazakhstan's silver "AQYQ" ("Carnelian") coin, part of the "Magical Symbols" series, topped the silver category. Germania Mint's "2026 Republic of Liberia Megafauna: Giant Deer" won the gold category.

The 1,000-tenge "AQYQ" coin celebrates carnelian, a semiprecious stone prized in jewelry since antiquity. Its design draws on traditional Kazakh craftsmanship, combining fine metal beadwork, decorative engraving, and a genuine carnelian inlay.

Photo source: instagram.com/worldmoneyfair

Made of 925 sterling silver with an antique finish, the coin weighs 20 grams and measures 33 millimeters across. The mintage is 5,000 pieces.

This is not the first Kazakh coin to advance to the finals. Earlier, the "FIFA World Cup 2026" coin, created by the National Bank of Kazakhstan in partnership with MDM Münzhandelsgesellschaft Deutsche Münze, was chosen in the silver category.

Photo source: instagram.com/worldmoneyfair

Kazakhstan now has two coins competing in the silver finals.

All finalist entries will be exhibited at the World Money Fair in Berlin this January. Visitors can vote for their favorite gold and silver coins from 10:00 a.m. on Jan. 28 until 1:00 p.m. on Jan. 30. The winners will be announced on the final afternoon, Jan. 30, at 3:30 p.m. on the Live Stage in Convention Hall 2.

What sets the World Money Fair Award apart is that collectors choose the winners themselves: first through monthly Instagram polls, and then in a final vote at the fair.

As previously reported, the National Bank of Kazakhstan released a "Nb (Niobium)" collectible coin of its "Kazakhstan's Subsoil" series.