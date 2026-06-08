Two injured, 35 fishing boats destroyed in Ecuador port fire

Ecuador's National Secretariat for Risk Management said the fire had been brought under control, adding that investigations are under way to determine the cause of the incident.

Preliminary information indicates that at least 35 boats went up in flames at the port's moorings. These were small and medium-sized fishing boats made of highly flammable materials such as fibreglass, resulting in large flames and thick plumes of black smoke rising above the port area.

The fire has been brought under control, the national secretariat for risk management announced.

Fishing Boats Catch Fire in Ecuador Leaving 2 Injured



At least eight fishing boats caught fire on June 6 in a key port on Ecuador’s Pacific coast, leaving two people injured, authorities reported. pic.twitter.com/GbRtlJELMn — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) June 7, 2026

🚨Breaking: A coordinated attack on fishing boats in Ecuador’s Port of Manta, which have been under constant surveillance and air strikes from U.S. Southern Command, has left vessels in flames. Preliminary reports/sources are calling it a ‘terror attack’ by the Los Lobos cartel pic.twitter.com/pBV9gs52YS — Camila Lourdes Galarza Zavala (@sovietwithsazon) June 6, 2026

Earlier, it was reported that three citizens of Kyrgyzstan are among the victims of the deadly hotel fire, which claimed lives of 21 people in New Delhi, India.