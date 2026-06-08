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    Two injured, 35 fishing boats destroyed in Ecuador port fire

    06:17, 8 June 2026

    Two people were injured and at least 35 fishing boats were destroyed in a fire that broke out at the port of Manta, one of Ecuador's most important fishing ports on the Pacific coast, WAM reported.

    Two injured, 35 fishing boats destroyed in Ecuador port fire
    Photo credit: Video screenshot / @sovietwithsazon / X

    Ecuador's National Secretariat for Risk Management said the fire had been brought under control, adding that investigations are under way to determine the cause of the incident.

    Preliminary information indicates that at least 35 boats went up in flames at the port's moorings. These were small and medium-sized fishing boats made of highly flammable materials such as fibreglass, resulting in large flames and thick plumes of black smoke rising above the port area.

    The fire has been brought under control, the national secretariat for risk management announced.

    Earlier, it was reported that three citizens of Kyrgyzstan are among the victims of the deadly hotel fire, which claimed lives of 21 people  in New Delhi, India.

    World News South America Incidents Fires
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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