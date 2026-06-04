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    New Delhi hotel fire kills 3 Kyrgyz citizens

    07:43, 4 June 2026

    Three citizens of Kyrgyzstan are among the victims of the deadly hotel fire, which claimed lives of 21 people on Wednesday in New Delhi, India, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kabar

    Three Kyrgyz citizens killed in hotel fire in New Delhi
    Photo credit: Video screenshot / @DonStefan____/ X

    According to the Kyrgyz Ministry of Foreign Affairs, three citizens, born in 1976, 2003, and 1950, died in the fire, which occurred in the Florist Inn hotel in the Malviya Nagar district of New Delhi.

    Local authorities say most of the foreigners staying at the hotel came to India for medical treatment.

    "The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in India is in constant contact with the relevant authorities of India, as well as with the relatives of the deceased, providing the necessary consular and legal assistance. Currently, the issues of repatriating the remains of the deceased citizens and processing the necessary documents are being resolved," a statement reads.

    Earlier, it was reported that at least 18 foreign nationals died in the hotel fire in New Delhi.

    Kyrgyzstan India Central Asia World News Fires
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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