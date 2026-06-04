New Delhi hotel fire kills 3 Kyrgyz citizens

According to the Kyrgyz Ministry of Foreign Affairs, three citizens, born in 1976, 2003, and 1950, died in the fire, which occurred in the Florist Inn hotel in the Malviya Nagar district of New Delhi.

Local authorities say most of the foreigners staying at the hotel came to India for medical treatment.

"The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in India is in constant contact with the relevant authorities of India, as well as with the relatives of the deceased, providing the necessary consular and legal assistance. Currently, the issues of repatriating the remains of the deceased citizens and processing the necessary documents are being resolved," a statement reads.

#BREAKING 🇮🇳⚡️ — At least 21 people, including 18 foreign nationals, were killed in a hotel fire in New Delhi earlier today, making it one of the deadliest blazes in the Indian capital in recent years.



➡️ The victims included nationals from Bangladesh, Nigeria, Mozambique, and… pic.twitter.com/F1AGW4nZRV — don stefan (@DonStefan____) June 3, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: At least 21 people were killed after a massive fire engulfed a hotel-restaurant building in New Delhi.



Dozens were rescued as guests desperately tried to escape the flames and thick smoke.#HotelFire #loveislandusa #sstvi pic.twitter.com/aTVXTEvgyi — Eyes on the Globe (@eyes_globe) June 3, 2026

Earlier, it was reported that at least 18 foreign nationals died in the hotel fire in New Delhi.