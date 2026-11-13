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    Two haulers carrying 15 cars overturned on icy roads in Akmola region

    13:07, 13 November 2026

    Two trucks carrying 15 new cars from Khorgos to Russia overturned sliding into a roadside ditch and slipping several cars, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Two haulers carrying 15 cars overturned on icy roads in Akmola region
    Photo credit: Police department

    According to the police department, the accident occurred on November 13 this year on the 131st km of the Astana-Atbasar-Zhaksy highway due to weather conditions that led to slippery roads.

    Two haulers carrying 15 cars overturned on icy roads in Akmola region
    Photo credit: Police department

    No fatalities were reported.

    Two haulers carrying 15 cars overturned on icy roads in Akmola region
    Photo credit: Police department

    Police urge all drivers to adhere to traffic regulations, reduce speed, keep a safe distance, avoid sudden lane changes and abrupt braking, and use dedicated winter tires.

    Two haulers carrying 15 cars overturned on icy roads in Akmola region
    Photo credit: Police department

    As written before, a road accident involving a Tesla and a sewage truck occurred on Astana’s bypass road on October 19. 

     

    Roads Road accidents Incidents Cars Police Akmola region Transport Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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