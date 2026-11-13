Two haulers carrying 15 cars overturned on icy roads in Akmola region

According to the police department, the accident occurred on November 13 this year on the 131st km of the Astana-Atbasar-Zhaksy highway due to weather conditions that led to slippery roads.

Photo credit: Police department

No fatalities were reported.

Photo credit: Police department

Police urge all drivers to adhere to traffic regulations, reduce speed, keep a safe distance, avoid sudden lane changes and abrupt braking, and use dedicated winter tires.

Photo credit: Police department

As written before, a road accident involving a Tesla and a sewage truck occurred on Astana’s bypass road on October 19.