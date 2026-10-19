Sewage truck falls off bridge after collision with Tesla in Astana

Following the collision, the truck crashed through the road barrier and fell off the bridge.

According to preliminary information, a 49-year-old woman was driving the Tesla. As she was driving up the road junction towards the bridge, she failed to yield to the truck travelling on the main road.

“The vehicles collided, after which the truck broke through the road barrier and fell off the bridge,” the police said.

The 71-year-old truck driver was taken to a hospital.

An investigation is currently underway to establish the circumstances of the incident.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that three people were killed in a five-vehicle crash on a highway in the North Kazakhstan region.