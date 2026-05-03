Two golds, two silvers: Kazakhstan shines at Asia Triathlon Cup
09:28, 3 May 2026
The 2026 Asia Triathlon Cup concluded in Subic Bay, Philippines, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.
Kazakhstan's national team finished the tournament with four medals.
Among juniors, Ramazan Ainegov and Alua Nurmukhamet climbed to the top step of the podium. Kaleria Schneider came in second place.
In the adult competition, Kazakh athlete Daryn Konysbayev won silver.
Earlier, a Kazakhstani athlete claimed bronze at the Asian Throwing Championships.