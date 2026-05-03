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    Two golds, two silvers: Kazakhstan shines at Asia Triathlon Cup

    09:28, 3 May 2026

    The 2026 Asia Triathlon Cup concluded in Subic Bay, Philippines, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.

    Two golds, two silvers: Kazakhstan shines at Asia Triathlon Cup
    Photo source: National Olympic Committee

    Kazakhstan's national team finished the tournament with four medals.

    Among juniors, Ramazan Ainegov and Alua Nurmukhamet climbed to the top step of the podium. Kaleria Schneider came in second place.

    In the adult competition, Kazakh athlete Daryn Konysbayev won silver.

    Earlier, a Kazakhstani athlete claimed bronze at the Asian Throwing Championships.

    Kazakhstan Triathlon Asia Southeast Asia Athletics
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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