Kazakhstani athlete claims bronze at Asian Throwing Championships

Ivan Ivanov of Kazakhstan won bronze in the shot put at the continental championship. In his best attempt, the athlete recorded a throw of 19.41 meters.

Gold went to Hongfei Chen of China with a throw of 20.18 m. Silver was claimed by China's Chengyo Chen, who threw 19.64 m.

As Qazinform News Agency previously reported, in August 2025, Ivan Ivanov also took bronze in the shot put at the Asian Championships.