Two golden eagles spotted in Katon-Karagai National Park

Camera traps allow specialists to observe wild animals and birds in their natural habitat without disturbing them, while providing valuable insights into the wildlife inhabiting the national park.

“Does this place look familiar? This is the same location many may recognize from earlier camera-trap footage of a snow leopard. Now, two golden eagles have also been spotted here,” the ministry said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that camera traps in East Kazakhstan’s Katon-Karagai State National Nature Park had captured rare footage of snow leopards.