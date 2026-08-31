Snow leopard family caught on camera in East Kazakhstan

According to the Forestry and Wildlife Committee of the Ministry of Agriculture, one footage shows a male snow leopard approaching a camera trap, sniffing it, and then turning away. Another camera recorded a female snow leopard with three cubs, the young animals seen playing next to their mother.

As noted by the Forestry and Wildlife Committee, it is particularly remarkable that while one snow leopard was turning a camera away, another trap managed to record a family of these rare and secretive animals.

Earlier, it was reported that a rare lynx had been captured by a camera trap in the Naurzum State Nature Reserve.