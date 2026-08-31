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    Snow leopard family caught on camera in East Kazakhstan

    22:27, 31 August 2026

    Camera traps in East Kazakhstan's Katon-Karagai State National Nature Park have captured rare footage of snow leopards, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Snow leopard, Katon-Karagai
    Photo credit: Video screenshot

    According to the Forestry and Wildlife Committee of the Ministry of Agriculture, one footage shows a male snow leopard approaching a camera trap, sniffing it, and then turning away. Another camera recorded a female snow leopard with three cubs, the young animals seen playing next to their mother.

    As noted by the Forestry and Wildlife Committee, it is particularly remarkable that while one snow leopard was turning a camera away, another trap managed to record a family of these rare and secretive animals.

    Earlier, it was reported that a rare lynx had been captured by a camera trap in the Naurzum State Nature Reserve.

    Snow leopard Animals Wildlife Nature Ecology Kazakhstan East Kazakhstan region Nature reserves
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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