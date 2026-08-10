Two gold medals and two records: Beibarys Yerseit crowned Asian U17 champion in Tashkent

Yerseit lifted a total of 281 kilograms - 129 kg in the snatch and 152 kg in the clean and jerk – which brought him a gold medal.

In addition, Yerseit won the snatch event, setting a new Asian record among U17 athletes.

The total also marked a new Asian U17 record.

As a result, the Kazakh athlete finished the competition in Tashkent with two gold medals and two continental records.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakh Beibarys Yerseit claimed a gold medal in the men’s 61 kg finals at the 2025 Youth and Junior (U17 & U20) World Weightlifting Championships in Lima, Peru.