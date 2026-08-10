Two gold medals and two records: Beibarys Yerseit crowned Asian U17 champion in Tashkent
Kazakh weightlifter Beibarys Yerseit has won the 2026 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships, ongoing in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.
Yerseit lifted a total of 281 kilograms - 129 kg in the snatch and 152 kg in the clean and jerk – which brought him a gold medal.
In addition, Yerseit won the snatch event, setting a new Asian record among U17 athletes.
The total also marked a new Asian U17 record.
As a result, the Kazakh athlete finished the competition in Tashkent with two gold medals and two continental records.
Earlier, it was reported that Kazakh Beibarys Yerseit claimed a gold medal in the men’s 61 kg finals at the 2025 Youth and Junior (U17 & U20) World Weightlifting Championships in Lima, Peru.