Two giant oil tankers completed and delivered in NE China

The two ships, named EVROS and ACHELOOS, were developed and designed by Dalian-based Hengli Heavy Industries. As sister vessels of the same design, each measures 332.8 meters in length, 60 meters in beam and 30 meters in depth, with a service speed of 14.5 knots.

According to the company, the vessels offer advantages in operational performance and environmental protection, featuring high cargo capacity, low fuel consumption and enhanced energy efficiency.

"This generation of VLCCs is characterized by faster sailing speeds, lower fuel consumption, larger cargo tank capacity and greater loading capacity," said Wang Lei, deputy general manager of Hengli Shipbuilding (Dalian) Co., Ltd. "We have equipped the vessels with a new generation of desulfurization and denitrification technologies, as well as the latest energy-saving and environmental protection systems, enabling them to meet the latest international green shipping standards," Wang said.

PHoto credit: CGTN

During construction, the shipyard adopted a series of advanced manufacturing techniques, including larger modular sections, larger grand blocks and large-scale pre-outfitting processes, significantly improving production efficiency.

These innovations enabled both vessels to be delivered on the same day, with each ship completed at least three months ahead of its contractual delivery schedule, according to the company.

The milestone highlights China's growing capabilities in high-end shipbuilding and further strengthens its position in the global maritime manufacturing industry.

Earlier, it was reported that China's second home-built large cruise ship started trial voyage.