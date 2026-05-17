China's second home-built large cruise ship starts trial voyage

During the trials, key equipment such as fin stabilizers will be evaluated, while critical performance indicators including vibration, noise and speed will be verified to ensure the ship's safety, comfort and reliability.

The vessel is scheduled to be delivered on November 6, 2026, after which it will begin its inaugural season from the Nansha International Cruise Home Port in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province.

Earlier, Qazinform reported China launches the Lijian-1 rocket to send 5 satellites into space.