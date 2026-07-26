Two foreign climbers die on Elbrus — emergency services

"Both victims are foreigners. Preliminarily, they are from Bosnia," the official said.

On July 25, a group of seven people climbed Mount Elbrus. One of the climbers came down to report that two members of the group became ill at an altitude of 5,100 meters. According to reports, they died. The Elbrus high-altitude search and rescue team is searching for the other four climbers. The Investigative Committee is conducting a pre-investigation check.

Earlier, it was reported an 11-year-old boy had died while climbing Mount Elbrus in Kabardino-Balkaria, with his father sustaining serious injuries.