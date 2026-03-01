EN
    Two drones target Oman’s Duqm Port infrastructure

    14:13, 1 March 2026

    A security source reported that Oman’s Duqm Commercial Port was targeted by two drones, one of the unmanned aerial vehicles struck a mobile worker housing unit, resulting in the injury of an expatriate worker, WAM reported.

    Photo credit: WAM

    The second drone was intercepted, with its debris falling near fuel storage tanks without causing no further casualties or material damage to the infrastructure.

    Oman News Agency said that the Sultanate of Oman condemned the targeting and said authorities are taking necessary measures to address anything that could undermine the safety of the country and its residents.

    Earlier, it was reported that Dubai Airports had confirmed that a concourse at Dubai International (DXB) sustained minor damage, injuring 4 staff members.

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
