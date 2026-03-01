Two drones target Oman’s Duqm Port infrastructure

The second drone was intercepted, with its debris falling near fuel storage tanks without causing no further casualties or material damage to the infrastructure.

Oman News Agency said that the Sultanate of Oman condemned the targeting and said authorities are taking necessary measures to address anything that could undermine the safety of the country and its residents.

Earlier, it was reported that Dubai Airports had confirmed that a concourse at Dubai International (DXB) sustained minor damage, injuring 4 staff members.