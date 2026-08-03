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    Two dead, two injured in firefighting helicopter crash in Greece

    08:33, 3 August 2026

    Two crew members were killed, and two others survived after two firefighting helicopters collided in mid-air while battling a major wildfire in western Attica, Greece, on Sunday, local authorities said, Xinhua reported.

    Two dead, two injured in firefighting helicopter crash in Greece
    Photo credit: Video screenshot / @Breaking911 / X

    Fire Service spokesperson Vassilis Vathrakogiannis confirmed the deaths of a Danish pilot and a Greek firefighting coordinator at a press briefing. The survivors were identified as a British pilot and a Greek firefighting coordinator, one of whom was injured.

    The helicopters, each carrying two crew members, collided while conducting aerial firefighting operations and crashed near the coastal area of Psatha, prompting an immediate search and rescue operation.

    The two Bell helicopters were rented to support firefighting operations against the large wildfire burning across Attica and Boeotia. Authorities said the exact cause and circumstances of the collision remain under investigation.

    The accident came as Greece continued to battle multiple large wildfires amid hot, dry and windy conditions that have stretched firefighting resources across the country.

    Earlier, it was reported that a road accident on the border between Lazio and Umbria in Italy had claimed the lives of six people and left 26 others injured, three of them critically.

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    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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