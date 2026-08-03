Six die, 26 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Rieti-Terni highway in Italy

The crash occurred on State Road 79 "Ternana" near Lake Ventina, in the municipality of Colli sul Velino, in the province of Rieti, and involved a bus, a camper, and three cars.

According to a preliminary reconstruction, which is still under investigation, the vehicles collided on the road connecting Rieti and Terni. Four of the most seriously injured victims were airlifted by Ares 118 helicopters from Lazio and Umbria to Gemelli Hospital in Rome and a hospital in Terni. One of those transferred to Terni later died, raising the death toll to six.

The remaining 23 injured, who sustained less severe injuries and were classified with yellow and green triage codes, were taken to hospitals in Rieti, Terni, and Foligno for treatment.

Emergency responders, including firefighters, 118 paramedics, ANAS personnel, and law enforcement officers, worked at the scene to rescue victims, investigate the cause of the crash, and clear the wreckage. Civil Protection volunteers established a reception point for uninjured people at the Marmore Falls ticket office.

ANAS said State Road 79 "Ternana" has been temporarily closed in both directions at 18,650 km in the municipality of Colli sul Velino to facilitate rescue operations and vehicle recovery. Traffic has been diverted via the Colli sul Velino and Piediluco junctions in both directions.

Earlier, it was reported that five people had been killed and two others injured in a major road accident on the Almaty-Oskemen highway in Kazakhstan's Zhetysu region.