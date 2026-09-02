Two dead, over 20 unaccounted for after Grand Canyon flash flood

According to the National Park Service (NPS), the flash flood struck on August 29 at about 2:30 p.m., sending water and debris through the canyon and causing extensive damage to trails, bridges and other infrastructure.

The NPS said search and recovery operations were continuing. Two bodies have been recovered, including that of a 46-year-old man near Crystal Rapids along the Colorado River.

Park officials have asked the public for information about people who may still be missing or unaccounted for. The NPS said more than 20 people may be missing or unaccounted for and urged anyone with information about hikers, backpackers or campers in the affected areas on August 29 to contact its Investigative Services Branch.

🚨 PUBLIC ASSISTANCE REQUESTED



The NPS is asking for information about more than 20 individuals who may be missing or unaccounted for following the Aug. 29 flash flood in Bright Angel Canyon and the Phantom Ranch area.



If you know of hikers/backpackers who were in the Bright… pic.twitter.com/S6S6zHSZ7Q — Grand Canyon NPS (@GrandCanyonNPS) August 30, 2026

At least 62 people were evacuated from Phantom Ranch and the lower North Kaibab Trail by the morning of August 30, with additional evacuations planned. Evacuees were taken to the South Rim, where the American Red Cross was coordinating assistance.

The flooding destroyed nearly all footbridges across Bright Angel Creek and damaged an estimated 40% of the Transcanyon Waterline. Phantom Ranch, Bright Angel Campground, the Phantom Ranch Canteen and cabins, and the entire North Kaibab Trail from the North Kaibab Trailhead to Phantom Ranch remain closed until further notice. The Black Bridge, Silver Bridge and Colorado River are also closed to river traffic.

Airlift for hikers caught in Grand Canyon flash flood #WorldNow pic.twitter.com/1bHk4vfvJE — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) September 1, 2026

The NPS warned that additional thunderstorms and heavy rainfall could trigger further flash floods, debris flows and rockfalls, potentially affecting search and recovery operations.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a flash flood in the Grand Canyon left more than 20 people missing.