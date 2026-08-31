Flash flood in Grand Canyon leaves over 20 missing

The flood occurred on Saturday, August 29.

The U.S. National Park Service urged anyone with information about hikers or campers in the Bright Angel Creek corridor to contact its Investigative Services Branch.

As of Sunday morning, 62 individuals had been evacuated, with more evacuations planned.

Nearly all footbridges over Bright Angel Creek were destroyed, cutting off crossings.

The Colorado River was closed to river traffic due to debris and metal structures entering the water.

Evacuation and rescue operations continue in coordination with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Officials warn of additional thunderstorms and heavy rainfall expected Sunday and Monday, which could trigger further flash flooding, debris flows, and rockfalls.

It was written before, a passenger ferry capsized off the coast of Kyrenia, leaving eight people dead and 18 missing.