Two checkpoints on Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be closed on New Year holiday

According to the agency, the Torugart-Avtodorozhny and Irkeshtam-Avtodorozhny checkpoints will be closed on January 1, 2026.

Personal, vehicle, and cargo crossings will resume according to the following schedule:

Through the Irkeshtam-Avtodorozhny checkpoint - January 1, 2026, at 10:00 PM;

Through the Torugart-Avtodorozhny checkpoint - January 2, 2026, at 8:00 AM.

State Committee for National Security Border Service urges citizens and participants in foreign economic activity to take this information into account when planning routes and crossing the state border.

Earlier, it was reported that Uzbekistan took a decision to extend restrictions at the Daut-Ata border checkpoint.