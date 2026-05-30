Two Amur tiger cubs born in Kazakhstan

The cubs were born prematurely on April 30, weighing only 450 and 530 grams. Initially blind and weak, they required special care.

After one month, each cub now weighs over 2 kilograms and is developing well.

Zoo staff reports the cubs are active, feeding well, and growing stronger every day. Both cubs are males.

Tigress Mia is showing strong maternal instincts.

The Amur tiger is one of the rarest tiger subspecies in the world.

Specialists highlight the importance of this birth for global conservation efforts.