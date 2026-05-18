Two aircraft collide at Idaho air show

The incident occurred during the Gunfighter Skies air show, according Idaho Statesman.

Four parachutes were seen in the sky near the crash scene, and a plume of black smoke rose from the area, according to the report.

An air show announcer told the crowd that the crews ejected safely and their parachutes deployed.

Emergency brigades rushed to the scene. The cause of the incident is being investigated.

JUST IN: Two jets crash into each other at the Gunfighter Skies air show at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho.



The Air Force base is on lockdown following the midair collision.



Both crews reportedly ejected safely. Four parachutes could be seen floating to the ground. pic.twitter.com/UkwkaLLp1P — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 17, 2026

WATCH: Two US Navy F/A-18 fighter jets collided mid-air while performing at an air show in Idaho.



All pilots ejected and were seen descending safely under parachutes. pic.twitter.com/nExUeTY84q — Clash Report (@clashreport) May 17, 2026

Earlier, it was reported that Azerbaijan and Russia had agreed to settle the consequences in connection with the AZAL plane crash in December 2024 Kazakhstan’s Aktau.