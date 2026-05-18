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    Two aircraft collide at Idaho air show

    07:24, 18 May 2026

    Two aircraft collided in midair Sunday during an air show at Mountain Home Air Force Base in the U.S. state of Idaho, Xinhua reports, citing local media.

    Two aircraft collide at Idaho air show
    Photo credit: Video screenshot / @CollinRugg / X

    The incident occurred during the Gunfighter Skies air show, according Idaho Statesman.

    Four parachutes were seen in the sky near the crash scene, and a plume of black smoke rose from the area, according to the report.

    An air show announcer told the crowd that the crews ejected safely and their parachutes deployed.

    Emergency brigades rushed to the scene. The cause of the incident is being investigated.

    Earlier, it was reported that Azerbaijan and Russia had agreed to settle the consequences in connection with the AZAL plane crash in December 2024 Kazakhstan’s Aktau.

    Incidents Plane crash USA World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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