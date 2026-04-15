Azerbaijan, Russia reach settlement for AZAL plane crash
On Wednesday, Azerbaijan and Russia agreed to settle the consequences in connection with the AZAL plane crash in December 2024 Kazakhstan’s Aktau, Qazinform News Agency reports.
In accordance with agreements between the Presidents of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation during their meeting in Dushanbe on 9 October 2025, the Parties have reached an appropriate settlement of the consequences, including the issue of payment of compensation in connection with the crash of the Embraer 190 airplane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) near the city of Aktau on 25 December 2024, resulting from the unintended operation of an air defense system in the airspace of the Russian Federation.
The steps undertaken confirm the mutual intention to build further mutually beneficial cooperation within the framework of allied interaction.
We express confidence that the progressive development of Azerbaijan-Russia relations, based on mutual respect, trust, and taking into account each other’s interests, will continue to contribute to strengthening good-neighborly relations and expanding cooperation in the interests of the peoples of the two countries, reads the statement from the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
The ministry once again extended its condolences to the family members of those died in the crash.
We once again extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the airplane crash and share the pain of this irreparable loss with all those affected by the tragedy, added the ministry.
Previously, Qazinform reported the investigation of the AZAL plane crash near Aktau reaches its final stage.