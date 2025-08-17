Twisted Minds secures Saudi Arabia’s third title at Esports World Cup 2025

The team secured first place along with a cash prize of $661,000 and 1,000 points in the club ranking.

Photo credit: SPA

South Korea’s Gen.G Esports came in second, earning $302,000 and 750 points, followed by Saudi Arabia’s Team Falcons in third place with $208,000 and 500 points, while Vietnam’s The Expendables ranked fourth with $141,000 and 300 points.

Photo credit: SPA

The winning team was crowned at the stc Arena in the presence of Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Esports Federation (SEF) Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan.

Notably, Saudi women make historic debut in Esports World Cup 2025 finals.