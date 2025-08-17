EN
    Twisted Minds secures Saudi Arabia’s third title at Esports World Cup 2025

    10:14, 17 August 2025

    The Saudi team Twisted Minds added a new achievement to the Kingdom’s esports record after being crowned on Saturday with the PUBG: Battlegrounds championship title at the Esports World Cup 2025, securing the Kingdom’s third title in the global tournament, SPA reports. 

    Twisted Minds Secures Saudi Arabia’s Third Title at Esports World Cup 2025
    Photo credit: SPA

    The team secured first place along with a cash prize of $661,000 and 1,000 points in the club ranking.

    Twisted Minds Secures Saudi Arabia’s Third Title at Esports World Cup 2025
    Photo credit: SPA

    South Korea’s Gen.G Esports came in second, earning $302,000 and 750 points, followed by Saudi Arabia’s Team Falcons in third place with $208,000 and 500 points, while Vietnam’s The Expendables ranked fourth with $141,000 and 300 points.

    Twisted Minds Secures Saudi Arabia’s Third Title at Esports World Cup 2025
    Photo credit: SPA

    The winning team was crowned at the stc Arena in the presence of Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Esports Federation (SEF) Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan.

    Notably, Saudi women make historic debut in Esports World Cup 2025 finals.

    Saudi Arabia Cybersport Middle East Sport South Korea IT technologies
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
