Saudi Women make historic debut in Esports World Cup 2025 finals

The team advanced from the group stage to the finals after defeating fellow Saudi team Falcons Vega MENA in a decisive match that secured the final qualifying spot from Group A.

Saudi player Lunar described the team’s participation as a transformative experience for her and her teammates, as they navigated a new, competitive global environment. She affirmed the team’s readiness and skill to compete against top international squads.

Photo credit: SPA

Lunar also expressed hope that they would achieve positive results and raise the Kingdom’s flag high on the global stage, crediting the Saudi Esports Federation for its extensive support. The federation provided equipment, technical and managerial supervision, and training opportunities, in addition to organizing previous regional tournaments that helped sharpen the team’s skills in preparation for the World Cup.

This marks the team’s first appearance at the global tournament, following a year of intense preparations and technical development.

