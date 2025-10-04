Tuzkol gas project launched in Kyzylorda region

Operator TuzkolMunaiGas Operating is implementing the initiative. It aims to strengthen energy sustainability and develop regional infrastructure in line with the strategic objectives outlined in the State of the Nation Address of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The project will develop in phases, beginning with an initial supply of approximately 30 million cubic meters of raw gas per year. This volume is set to increase significantly once commercial development begins at Tuzkol in 2026 and Ketekazgan West in 2028. The annual supply has the potential to reach up to 200 million cubic meters. This growth will facilitate a major expansion of gas supply coverage and strengthen the region's energy backbone.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan Ministry of Energy

The project places special emphasis on its social component: creating new jobs, actively engaging local specialists, and developing related infrastructure. The extracted gas will be processed at partner facilities before it is fed into the national gas transmission system.

