    QazaqGaz, Eni explore prospects for cooperation in gas sector

    17:26, 3 October 2025

    On the sidelines of the 16th Eurasian KAZENERGY Forum, Chairman of the Management Board of JSC NC QazaqGaz Alibek Zhamauov met with Luca Vignati, Global Natural Resources Upstream Director of Eni SpA, the press service of the Kazakh company reported.

    Photo credit: QazaqGaz

    The parties discussed their ongoing cooperation and potential avenues for its expansion within Kazakhstan’s gas sector. Particular attention was given to joint sustainability initiatives, as well as the exchange of expertise and the development of professional competencies.

    QazaqGaz and Eni reaffirmed their interest in further strengthening the partnership, noting its strategic importance for the development of Kazakhstan’s gas industry.

    QazaqGaz Oil and Gas Kazakhstan and Italy Business, companies
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
