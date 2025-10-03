QazaqGaz, Eni explore prospects for cooperation in gas sector
17:26, 3 October 2025
On the sidelines of the 16th Eurasian KAZENERGY Forum, Chairman of the Management Board of JSC NC QazaqGaz Alibek Zhamauov met with Luca Vignati, Global Natural Resources Upstream Director of Eni SpA, the press service of the Kazakh company reported.
The parties discussed their ongoing cooperation and potential avenues for its expansion within Kazakhstan’s gas sector. Particular attention was given to joint sustainability initiatives, as well as the exchange of expertise and the development of professional competencies.
QazaqGaz and Eni reaffirmed their interest in further strengthening the partnership, noting its strategic importance for the development of Kazakhstan’s gas industry.