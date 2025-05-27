TUTIT multimodal corridor development discussed in Dushanbe

The event was held under the auspices of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO),

The meeting discussed the issues of developing and promoting the TUTIT international transit corridor to increase cargo transportation and simplify trade procedures, especially for land-locked countries.

Key topics also included issues related to the expansion of cooperation in transport sector, infrastructure development, and coordination of border crossing procedures. In this context, the factors of sustainable connectivity and the processes of digitalization of the transport sector were discussed.

“Tajikistan, as an active member of the international community, is striving to strengthen the role of transport and logistics in ensuring sustainable trade and economic integration between the countries of the region” – noted the Tajik Minister of Transport Azim Ibrohim/

It was emphasized that the development of intermodal and multimodal transport corridors, cross-border and transit transport services will lead to sustainable economic development and expansion of the capabilities of logistics chains.

Therefore, it is necessary to harmonize customs and border procedures in order to facilitate the movement of people and goods. It was proposed to digitize transit documents in order to increase the efficiency and transparency of cooperation, as well as to establish TIR-EPD “green lines” at checkpoints, seeing a measure to ensure the security of international trade and transport based on the United Nations Convention, and reduce transit time and CO2 emissions.

Earlier it was reported that Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan plan to expand railway freight ties.