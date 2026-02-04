Turning point: Kyrgyzstan harnesses wind for the first time

The announcement was made by Kundus Kyrbasheva, head of the Green Stations Association, who emphasized the importance of the initiative being led by a domestic company, Metrum TEK.

Located near Balykchy in the Issyk-Kul region, the wind farm is under construction within the karakul Free Economic Zone. The project represents a $100 million investment in Kyrgyzstan’s energy sector and is designed to deliver a total capacity of 100 megawatts.

The development will be carried out in two phases:

Phase I: Installation of 21 turbines with a combined output of 50 megawatts.

Phase II: Addition of 20 turbines, each producing 2.5 megawatts.

Once fully operational, the wind farm will supply electricity to the Issyk-Kul region and contribute to exports through the CASA-1000 project, which links Central and South Asian energy markets.

Experts note that by 2030, global wind power capacity is expected to expand significantly, coupled with advances in energy storage, wind energy is projected to becomes increasingly reliable and competitive, positioning Kyrgyzstan to benefit from this global trend.

