The decision was approved at the 43rd Permanent Council meeting in Andijan, Uzbekistan, the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information said.

Uzbek Culture Minister Ozodbek Nazarbekov, Secretary General of the International Organisation of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) Sultan Raev, and representatives of member states attended the meeting.

Kazakhstan was represented by Kairat Kambarov, chairman of the Youth and Family Affairs Committee under the Ministry of Culture and Information.

During the session, Kambarov delivered greetings from Minister of Culture and Information Arman Kyrykbayev and congratulated Uzbekistan on Andijan's successful year as Cultural Capital of the Turkic World.

"Further strengthening Turkic states' cultural cooperation within TURKSOY holds special significance," Kazakhstan's representative said.

Participants also reviewed the cultural projects Kazakhstan launched in 2026. These include the concert "Ata Tolgauy" in Almaty marking the 180th anniversary of Zhambyl Zhabayev and the 165th anniversary of Dina Nurpeisova, as well as events in Ankara for the 120th anniversary of Akhmet Zhubanov.

At the close of the meeting, delegates signed a declaration. They also approved TURKSOY's reports, preliminary budget, and 2027 event program. The program comprises Kazakhstan's proposals for the centennial observances of Gaziza Zhubanova, Bolat Sarybayev, and Kanafiya Telzhanov.

Delegates also selected Talas, Kyrgyzstan, as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World for 2028. They designated 2027 as the Year of Cholpon and 2028 as the Year of Chingiz Aitmatov.

TURKSOY will hold its 44th Permanent Council meeting in Türkiye in the fourth quarter of 2027.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan and other Turkic countries are set to bolster e-commerce.