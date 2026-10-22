TURKSOY International Theatre Festival opens in Andijan

The opening ceremony brought together representatives from Turkic countries and began with theatre delegations and performers walking on the red carpet.

The event was attended by TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev, First Deputy Minister of Culture of Uzbekistan Nodirbek Saifullaev, and Deputy Hokim of Andijan Region Rustamjon Egamberdiev.

Sultan Raev said the festival aims to strengthen cultural ties among Turkic peoples and promote their shared artistic heritage. Nodirbek Sayfullaev emphasized that hosting the event in Andijan contributes to strengthening friendship and cooperation among brotherly countries.

The festival opened with Babur: Longing, performed by the Andijan Theatre and based on a play by Usmon Azim. The historical drama is dedicated to Zahir-ud-din Muhammad Babur, a ruler and poet who founded the Mughal Empire.

The festival will feature theatre companies from various countries across the Turkic world. The event aims to promote creative exchange and strengthen cooperation in the performing arts.

Earlier, it was reported that designers and cultural figures from across the Turkic world gathered in Ankara, Türkiye, for the 9th TURKSOY Women and Ethno-Fashion Week.