9th Women and Ethno-Fashion Week opens in Ankara

The event opened at the historic Estergon Complex with an ethno-fashion show, "TURKSOY on the Silk Road." It was organized by the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), and the Keçiören Municipality.

Photo credit: Akzhigit Chukubayev/Qazinform

Twenty designers from various countries, including Kazakhstan, took part in the show. They presented collections based on traditional costumes, ornaments and craft techniques, reimagined in a contemporary style.

Photo credit: Akzhigit Chukubayev/Qazinform

The organizers gave particular attention to women's role in preserving cultural heritage. Sagynbubu Alaeva, wife of TURKSOY Secretary-General Sultan Raev, noted that traditional costumes, ornaments and embroidery reflect the centuries-old cultural memory of the peoples of the Turkic world. Filiz Özarslan, wife of Keçiören Mayor Mesut Özarslan, emphasized the importance of contemporary design in popularizing national traditions.

Photo credit: Akzhigit Chukubayev/Qazinform

The musical segment featured a performance by Yuliana Krivoshapkina of the Republic of Sakha. The event also included photo shoots showcasing traditional costumes and modern ethnic styles at Ankara's historic and cultural sites.

After Ankara, the 9th TURKSOY Women and Ethno-Fashion Week will continue in Cappadocia and Izmir.

Earlier, it was reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and CIS leaders toured a national cuisine festival in Turkmenistan.