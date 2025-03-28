Jubilee concert in Astana to celebrate Nurgisa Tlendiyev's 100th anniversary

According to the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information, the event is organized by the Kazakh State Philharmonic named after Zhambyl and the State Concert Organization "Qazaqconcert" named after Roza Baglanova.

The jubilee concert underscores the significance of this event, as the celebration will take place not only in Kazakhstan but also with the support of international organizations such as UNESCO and TURKSOY.

The concert will showcase talented musicians and performers from Kazakhstan. The program will feature works by Nurgisa Tlendiyev, which have become a cornerstone of Kazakhstan's musical heritage.

Residents and guests of the capital will have the opportunity to enjoy compositions that have become symbols of Kazakhstan's national culture. New musical pieces will also be presented during the concert.

This event will be the culmination of a series of activities dedicated to Nurgisa Tlendiyev's centenary.

His creative legacy holds immense significance for Kazakh music, having become a symbol of the nation's identity and cultural wealth.

