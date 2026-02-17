EN
    TurkPA to deploy observation mission for March referendum in Kazakhstan

    21:15, 17 February 2026

    Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel met with Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TurkPA) Ramil Hasan, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Photo crdeit: TurkPA

    During the talks, Bayel stressed the importance of TurkPA in pan-Turkic cooperation and expressed hope for further systematization of the organization’s work.

    The Kazakh ambassador noted that on February 11, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree calling for a nationwide referendum on the adoption of a new Constitution, scheduled for March 15, 2026. In this regard, Bayel presented Ramil Hasan with an invitation from Kazakh Foreign Minister Yerzhan Kosherbayev to participate in observing the upcoming plebiscite.

    In turn, Hasan thanked the Kazakh ambassador for the invitation and assured that the TurkPA delegation would take an active part in the referendum as international observers. The Secretary General highly praised the political reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan and also informed the guests about the organization’s plans for 2026. 

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed on February 11 a decree to hold a republican referendum on the new Constitution on March 15, 2026. 

