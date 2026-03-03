TURKPA observers to visit three Kazakh cities during referendum

Expressing his deepest gratitude to Ms. Aigul Kuspan for initiating the meeting, the Secretary General conveyed his full support for the ongoing constitutional reforms being held in the brotherly Republic of Kazakhstan. He expressed his confidence that the new Constitution would contribute to further strengthening prosperity and stability in the fraternal country. Ambassador Hasan emphasized that the forthcoming reforms are of particular importance not only for Kazakhstan but also for the entire Turkic world. In this regard, he noted that the TURKPA would participate in the observation process of the upcoming constitutional referendum in three cities of Kazakhstan, namely Astana, Almaty, and Turkestan.

During the meeting, the Secretary General underlined that TURKPA, under the current Chairmanship of Kazakhstan, stands ready to provide all necessary support to contribute to the transparency of the referendum process.

Ambassador Hasan also informed about the recent visit of the TURKPA delegation to Vienna, the capital of Austria, within the framework of the 25th Winter Meeting of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA). He noted that, during the visit, meetings were held with the national delegations of the Turkic States, and the process of application for an observer status of TURKPA at the OSCE PA had been successfully completed. In this context, he highlighted the important contribution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, which, as a key partner in regional and international cooperation, extended its support to this initiative.

In turn, Ms. Aigul Kuspan briefed the Secretary General on the anticipated changes within the framework of the new parliamentary system. She expressed her hope that the new system would further strengthen accountability, and efficiency within the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

Ms. Kuspan also welcomed the participation of the TURKPA International Secretariat, together with representatives of the Member States, in the constitutional reform process as part of an international observation mission. She emphasized that their presence would serve as an important contribution to ensuring the transparency, openness, and credibility of the process.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed the importance of finalizing the improvement of legal documents of TURKPA during the current Chairmanship of Kazakhstan. They further highlighted the significance of the informal Meeting of the Heads of TURKPA Member Parliaments, planned to be held in Istanbul in April this year, as an important high-level platform for strengthening interparliamentary dialogue and cooperation.

The TURKPA International Secretariat was also represented by Deputy Secretaries General Mr. Talgat Aduov and Muhammet Alper Hayali, Secretaries of Commission Ms. Aynura Abutalibova, Mr. Bauyrzhan Datkayev, Ms. Aigerim Taalaibekova, and Mr. Kadir Yaman, as well as Chief of Protocol Mr. Yadigar Mammadov, Legal Officer Mr. Azar Mammadov, Assistant to the Secretary General Ms. Takhmina Bakieva, Research Expert Ms. Kamila Muzaffarli, and Public Relations Officer Ms. Fidan Majidli.

The meeting was also attended by the Deputy Head of the Staff Mr. Talgat Kassymbekov, and Head of the Sector of the Department of International Relations and Protocol Mr. Arai Bekenov, from the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Qazinform reported TURKPA is to deploy its observation mission for the March referendum in Kazakhstan.