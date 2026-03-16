TURKPA observers say Kazakhstan referendum held at high level

Member of the Turkish Parliament Osman Mesten, who observed the referendum under the TURKPA observation mission, said the mission’s members visited 115 polling stations in Astana, Almaty, and Turkistan.

He added that the mission’s observers came to the conclusion that the referendum was held “at a professional and very high level.”

Voters were provided with all necessary information. No violations were found that could influence the result of the referendum, said Mesten at a press conference at the International Observers Support Center.

The mission also praised the measures focusing on people with disabilities, as well as the legal framework for foreign observers’ operations.

Mesten said the mission concluded that the March 15 referendum was held in accordance with national legislation and international standards.

Previously, Qazinform reported Mirziyoyev congratulates Tokayev on the success of the constitutional referendum.