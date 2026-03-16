Mirziyoyev congratulates Tokayev on success of constitutional referendum

During the talk, Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the success of the referendum on the new draft Constitution.

The Uzbek president highlighted that the referendum results reveal the trust of the people in the large-scale reforms led by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

In turn, the Kazakh leader thanked Mirziyoyev for the support and deployment of observers, including within international organizations.

As well as describing the new Constitution as progressive, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it meets the demands of the time and ensures the sustainable and comprehensive development of the country. The Kazakh president added that the transformations also place particular focus on enhancing cooperation with international partners, especially with the country’s closest neighbors and allies.

The talk also highlighted the positive dynamics of Kazakh-Uzbek relations, which only get stronger in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance.

The sides signaled content with the implementation of the previously reached agreements as well as decisions of the Supreme Interstate Council. It was also agreed to maintain cooperation at all levels.

The presidents exchanged views on the ongoing issues on the regional and international agenda, as well as discussed the schedule of upcoming contacts.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Central Referendum Commission has released preliminary results of the Constitutional Referendum.