TurkPA elects new Secretary General

Ramil Hasan is to assume his role as TurkPA Secretary General starting from October 15, 2025.

Muhammet Alper Hayali was named Deputy Secretary General of TurkPA.

The election for a number of deputy chairmen of TurkPA Commissions took place as well.

Azerbaijan’s National Assembly Deputy Gunay Afandiyeva was appointed as Deputy Chairwoman of the Commission on Education, Culture, Social and Humanitarian Affairs, while Kyrgyzstan’s Supreme Council Deputy Cholpon Sultanbekova was elected as Deputy Chairwoman of the Commission on Economic Cooperation.

To note, Kazakhstan assumed the TurkPA chairmanship from Azerbaijan as well as the Astana Declaration was adopted at the 14th TurkPA plenary session in Astana, Kazakhstan.

As reported previously, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan on Thursday met with the Speakers of Parliament of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TurkPA) in the Kazakh capital.