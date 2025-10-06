Turkmenistan’s Dovran Shammyev pays tribute to his late mother in Silk Way Star performance

The artist performed Christina Aguilera’s song Hurt, dedicating it to his late mother. He admitted that since her passing, he often returns to this song, finding comfort and solace in its lyrics.

The singer’s performance stirred powerful emotions in the hall: the audience responded with applause, and some members of the jury were unable to hold back tears.

The performance earned Dovran Shammyev 104 points, placing him seventh in the competition standings.

Unfortunately, following the results of the third episode of the Silk Way Star project, which took place last weekend, Turkmen singer Dovran Shammyev left the competition, with a total of 318 points.

In his final performance, he sang the Kazakh folk song Samaltau in the Turkmen language. The musician noted that Kazakh and Turkmen cultures share deep similarities, and that Kazakh songs touch him profoundly.

Dovran Shammyev, originally from Turkmenabat, is a graduate of the Maya Kuliyeva Turkmen National Conservatory. He performs across multiple genres, including pop, R&B, jazz, rock, blues, and classical music. He frequently collaborates with the State Symphony Orchestra of Turkmenistan under the direction of Rasul Klychev, and takes part in musicals and public initiatives as a UN SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) Ambassador.

The musician is a laureate of the national Altyn Asyr – 2022 award, a recipient of the For Love of the Motherland medal, and a winner of the Youth Prize. Nearly 6,000 followers keep up with his creative work on social media.

Particular attention from online users was drawn to Dovran’s performance of the Kazakh song Kozimnin qarasy on Jibek Joly radio, which received dozens of enthusiastic comments and emotional praise.

Silk Way Star is the first international vocal competition held in Kazakhstan’s capital. It brings together leading performers from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and South Korea, each representing their nation’s culture. New episodes air every Saturday at 8:00 p.m. Astana time on Jibek Joly TV.

To note, the show is being staged under the Agreement on the Creation of the International Project Silk Way Star, signed between the TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and China Media Group.