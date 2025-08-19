Porschist Magazine to publish special edition on tourism in Kazakhstan

Dinmukhamed Kenzhebayev, a representative of the International Markets Department at Kazakh Tourism, announced the project during an interview on Jibek Joly’s program Bugіn LIVE. According to Kenzhebayev, the initiative originated with Porschist Magazine’s editorial team, who approached the embassy of Kazakhstan in Belgium to propose a special edition. With support from Kazakh Tourism, the magazine’s crew carried out filming in Almaty, Turkistan, Astana, as well as at prominent tourist destinations including Burabay and the Charyn Canyon.

The special edition is slated for publication in March 2026.

This initiative will play an important role in enhancing Kazakhstan’s international image. The project is designed to present our country from a new perspective to a global audience, says Kenzhebayev.

He added that the magazine, established in 2000, has strong readership in France, the Netherlands, Monaco, and Switzerland. Previous special editions focused on India, Australia, and Saudi Arabia.

Kenzhebayev also noted that in September, journalists from The Telegraph and The Times are expected to visit Kazakhstan to produce additional features on the country’s tourism potential.

We want to offer travelers in search of unique experiences and unconventional routes a new vision of Kazakhstan. Our goal is to show that our country is not only a tourist destination but also a place that can inspire and amaze, he added.

