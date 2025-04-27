Turkmenistan unveils trade turnover with Malaysia in 2024

The announcement was made by Kerimberdi Kurbanov, Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan, during the International Forum on Attracting Foreign Investment into Turkmenistan’s Economy, held in Kuala Lumpur.

Kurbanov highlighted that Turkmenistan currently exports agricultural, oil and gas, chemical, and textile products to over 100 countries worldwide. Given the friendly nature of bilateral relations, the minister emphasized the potential for increasing exports of Turkmen textile products to Malaysia. To realize this potential, he stressed the importance of strengthening business-to-business ties between the two nations.

Malaysian enterprises are currently engaged in Turkmenistan, executing initiatives across pivotal sectors such as financial services, hydrocarbon exploration and extraction, and construction engineering methodologies.



The Turkmenistan Economic Investment Forum (TEIF 2025) convened on April 23–24 in Kuala Lumpur, strategically designed to illuminate Turkmenistan’s investment landscape and catalyze global economic synergies.

