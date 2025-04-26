Kazakhstan-China trade reaches a record high of USD 43.8 bln

The Chinese Foreign Minister arrived in Almaty on a working visit to attend the “Central Asia – China” foreign ministers’ meeting, held today, April 26.

During the Strategic Dialogue, the parties discussed a wide range of issues related to political, trade and economic, as well as cultural and humanitarian cooperation. The ministers reviewed the implementation of agreements reached at the high and highest levels, and noted the positive dynamics in the development of Kazakhstan-China relations across the full spectrum of bilateral interaction.

Special attention was given to joint efforts aimed at enhancing trade and economic ties. The parties underscored the need to develop new approaches in the joint advancement of industrial and investment cooperation, energy, transit and transport connectivity, as well as innovation. Increasing Kazakhstan’s non-resource exports to China was also highlighted as a priority.

“Our all-weather cooperation is immune to geopolitical challenges and short-term trends. For us, China is not only a good neighbor and a reliable friend, but a close country with comprehensive ties,” said Minister Nurtleu.

Last year, bilateral trade reached a record high of 43.8 billion US dollars. Both countries are striving to double the volume of mutual trade in the near future. The Kazakhstan-China investment portfolio currently includes 224 projects worth approximately 66.4 billion US dollars.

“We regard Kazakhstan as a priority partner in China’s foreign policy toward neighboring countries. China firmly supports Kazakhstan’s efforts to safeguard its territorial integrity, sovereignty, and security, as well as the country’s development in accordance with its national characteristics,” emphasized Wang Yi.

The foreign ministers also discussed the schedule of upcoming bilateral visits and events this year and aligned positions on key issues of the international agenda.

Following the meeting, the two sides signed a Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and China for 2026-2028, and exchanged notes on the establishment of the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Guangzhou.

As earlier reported, the Sixth China-Central Asia Foreign Ministers' Meeting kicked off in Almaty.