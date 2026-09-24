Turkmenistan to launch 60,000-ton cottonseed processing plant

This was announced at a Halk Maslahaty meeting.

The facility will produce vegetable oil and is planned as part of the country's agricultural development efforts, according to a statement from the Turkmen government's press service.

“In Dashoguz Province, we plan to lay the foundation this year for a modern enterprise designed to process 60,000 tons of industrial cottonseed and produce vegetable oil,” Serdar Berdimuhamedov said.

He said the project forms part of efforts to strengthen food security, supply raw materials for light industry and improve agricultural efficiency.

Berdimuhamedov said a joint laboratory complex for research institutes under the Ministry of Agriculture will be commissioned this year to support work in crop farming, livestock breeding and seed production.

“At the same time, thanks to the dedicated efforts of cotton workers, 1.25 million metric tons of “white gold” are expected to be harvested this year,” he added.

Turkmenistan is also modernizing its irrigation and drainage systems through new technologies and maintains cooperation with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, he said.

Notably, agriculture is a key sector of Turkmenistan's economy, contributing around 11-12% of GDP and employing a significant share of the population.

The sector focuses on strategic crops such as cotton and wheat, as well as vegetables, fruits, and melons.

The government places strong emphasis on modernizing farming practices, improving irrigation, and raising productivity through state support programs.

Large state entities, including Turkmenpagta State Concern and Turkmengallaonumleri State Association, coordinate cotton and grain production, respectively, while livestock breeding and food processing are managed by specialized state associations.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan targets a 70% share of processed agricultural exports by 2030.