Kazakhstan targets 70% share of processed agricultural exports by 2030

According to government data, in 2024, processed products accounted for 52% of agricultural exports, worth $2.66 billion, compared with 43% or $2.3 billion in 2023.

In 2025, agricultural exports increased by 35.3% to $3.6 billion, while the share of processed products remained at 52%. Authorities aim to raise this share to 70% by 2030.

The government is also focusing on deeper processing of agricultural raw materials. Grain processing could support the production of starch products, gluten, syrups, amino acids, bioethanol and animal feed components. Development of the meat, dairy and oilseed industries is expected to expand the supply of domestically produced food products and semi-finished goods.

By 2029, Kazakhstan plans to implement six major deep grain-processing projects with a combined capacity of around 5.8 million tons of raw materials per year. The country also aims to increase the share of processed agricultural raw materials to 70%.

Officials say the expansion of processing will create additional markets for farmers, attract investment and generate jobs in the regions, while giving exporters access to a wider range of higher-value products.

The strategy is intended to make greater use of Kazakhstan’s domestic raw materials and increase the amount of production carried out within the country, strengthening the links between agriculture and industry and expanding the country’s export potential.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan developed a plan to prepare for next year’s growing season.