Turkmenistan to increase electricity production in 2026

The corresponding instruction was given by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov during a Cabinet meeting on the country’s macroeconomic performance for the first two months of 2026.

Turkmenistan is actively expanding its electricity production and export capacity as part of its national energy strategy. The national power system comprises more than a dozen power plants with a total installed capacity that exceeds domestic peak demand, creating a surplus that supports export initiatives to neighboring markets.

The country currently exports around 2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually to Iran and is working on projects to deepen regional energy cooperation, including with Afghanistan and Pakistan through the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) transmission network. Recent discussions have focused on finalizing the TAP route map and launching cross-border electricity projects to connect Afghan districts such as Bala Murghab, Khamab, and Qarqin.

Domestically, Turkmenistan plans to construct a 500/400 kV power transmission line between Mary and Mashhad, Iran, in 2026, as part of the “Social and Economic Development and Investment Program of Turkmenistan for 2026.” Furthermore, the construction of a 1,574-megawatt combined-cycle power plant in the village of Kiyanli is underway, which is expected to open up new export opportunities to the Caucasus, Türkiye, and Europe via the Caspian Sea.

The country is also modernizing existing power plants and developing new generation capacities, including combined-cycle units, to meet domestic demand and strengthen its role as a regional energy hub.

Notably, Kyrgyzstan to build small hydropower plants, signs $300 mln memo.