Kyrgyzstan to build small hydropower plants, signs $300 mln memo

Energy Deputy Minister Altynbek Rysbekov and Qiu Chenqi, General Director of Kyrgyzstan Reclaim Co. Ltd inked the agreement on January 23.

Planned installed capacity is expected to reach 200 MW.

300 million US dollars in investments will be channeled into the construction.

The project is called to add new generating capacity to Kyrgyzstan’s energy system, strengthen the country’s energy sustainability, and support stable and sustainable development of the national energy sector.

Earlier, Deputy Minister of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan Manuchehr Safarzoda and representatives of the UAE’s Masdar Company debated the development of the project on construction of a 400‑megawatt solar power plant in Tajikistan.